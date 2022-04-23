Local athlete to compete at 2022 Minto US Open Pickleball Championships

Nearly 3,000 of the best professional and amateur pickleball players in the world will gather at East Naples Community Park in Naples, Florida, this week at the 2022 Minto US Open Pickleball Championships powered by Margaritaville. All will be competing for the prestigious title of US Open Champion.

One of these players is Todd Edwards. He will compete in men’s doubles with partner Paul Donohoe and mixed doubles with partner Ellen Lettman. Edwards has won gold at 4.0 level at the New Jersey Pickleball Open in 2021. He competes in USAPA and Senior Olympics tournaments. Sponsored by Lake of the Woods Pickleball Club, Edwards teaches a seminar, developed at Lake of the Woods, Strategy for the 3.0 player.

The most prestigious event in pickleball is back in “The Pickleball Capital of the World,” with a record number of players, a $100,000 prize purse, and a world-class field of players. The event will be streamed on the Pickleball Channel through April 29, and the women’s pro doubles and mixed doubles finals will be broadcast live on CBS Sports Network on April 30 from 7–9 p.m.

Pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in the country, with more than 4.8 million players in the U.S. It is easy to learn and fun to play. Information on the Minto US Open Pickleball Championships is available at USOpenPickleball.com.