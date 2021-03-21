Local certified safety seat technicians offer free installation, placement checks

Car crashes are the leading cause of death among children, but proper car seat and installation can provide the protection your child needs. Whether prior to the delivery of your baby or as your child continues to grow, a local certified safety seat technician can install your child’s car seat or confirm placement.

Mary Washington Healthcare and the Fredericksburg Police Department offer free car seat safety checks every Tuesday and Thursday, from 8 a.m. to noon, at the Fredericksburg Police Department, 2200 Cowan Blvd. No appointment is necessary, and you do not have to be a resident of Fredericksburg to participate. Upon arrival at the station, stay in your vehicle and call the Fredericksburg Police Department’s main line at 540/373-3122. To schedule an appointment on a different day or time, call Sgt. Lynch at 540/654-5788.