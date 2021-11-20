Local dojang acknowledges taekwondo Hero of the Month

Local business owner and master of Master Y.J. Kim’s Martial Arts Center in Cosner’s Corner, Master Y.J. Kim is president of the Korean Taekwondo Association of Washington, D.C.

On Sept. 10, Kim presented the World Taekwondo Hero of the Month award and plaque of appreciation to Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and first lady Yumi Hogan on behalf of the Korean Taekwondo Association of Washington, D.C.; World Academy of Taekwondo Culture; and World TKD United News.

Hogan was selected as a taekwondo hero because of his proclamation of April 5 as Taekwondo Day in the state of Maryland.

Taekwondo practitioners are grateful for a day dedicated to celebrating taekwondo and feel that it is a way of life. They have established their own culture where people from all over the world come together as a family trying to better themselves, encourage each other, give back to their community and strive to always do their best.

They feel Maryland’s Taekwondo Day will help raise awareness of taekwondo programs in the community and will help get more kids and adults active in the martial art.

They appreciate Hogan’s dedication to taekwondo and feel he deserves to be recognized for his contributions and acknowledgements to the taekwondo community.