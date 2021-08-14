Local girls host lemonade stand to support first responders

“Two years ago, she helped me with a snow cone fundraiser for the waterski club, so when she asked me to work with her to sell lemonade, of course I said yes.” Aibreann said. “We had several people ask for half lemonade and half iced tea. A few just wanted iced tea, some just gave us a donation.”

Tiffany raised $157 last year and hoped to meet that goal again, or surpass it, which she did.

“We had time periods when it felt like barely anyone showed up, and both Aibreann and I felt discouraged, but to get more than $200, probably quite a few people stopped by,” she added.

Once customers started arriving, Aibreann said it was hard to keep track of how many people they had stop by.

“I was really surprised by the number of customers, as it is hard to stop near my friend’s driveway,” she added.

Tiffany said she was excited to bring the check to the chief and is already planning to hold another lemonade stand for the department.

“It felt like I was helping make our community safer, by donating to a place that puts out fires and saves people lives,” she said.