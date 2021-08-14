Local girls host lemonade stand to support first responders

Two local girls found a sweet way to raise money for the Lake of the Woods Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company.
Tiffany Yawgel and Aibreann Hopewell held a lemonade stand for the community in early July and donated all the proceeds to the fire department.
“I wanted to raise money for the fire station, because you have helped so many people, done more than enough for the entire community and close-by neighborhoods, and I just wanted to help keep that going,” said Tiffany, a rising sixth grader.
“This is the second year she has held a fundraiser for the personnel at LOWVFR, and we truly appreciate the support that this young lady, her friend and their families give to our local volunteers,” said Fire Chief Mike Cianci.
Tiffany said she was inclined to run the lemonade stand over other fundraisers, as it’s easier to manage. While the girls offered a few other options, such as iced tea, most of their customers picked a traditional lemonade or an Arnold Palmer.
After deciding to run the stand, Tiffany enlisted the help of her best friend, Aibreann, who was happy to lend a hand.
“It sounded like a great idea,” Aibreann said, adding that Dan Cianci, the father of her friend, Jack, also volunteers with the department and serves as the president of the board. Aibreann will enter fifth grade in August.
“Two years ago, she helped me with a snow cone fundraiser for the waterski club, so when she asked me to work with her to sell lemonade, of course I said yes.” Aibreann said. “We had several people ask for half lemonade and half iced tea. A few just wanted iced tea, some just gave us a donation.”
Tiffany raised $157 last year and hoped to meet that goal again, or surpass it, which she did.
“We had time periods when it felt like barely anyone showed up, and both Aibreann and I felt discouraged, but to get more than $200, probably quite a few people stopped by,” she added.
Once customers started arriving, Aibreann said it was hard to keep track of how many people they had stop by.
“I was really surprised by the number of customers, as it is hard to stop near my friend’s driveway,” she added.
Tiffany said she was excited to bring the check to the chief and is already planning to hold another lemonade stand for the department.
“It felt like I was helping make our community safer, by donating to a place that puts out fires and saves people lives,” she said.
When she’s not running a lemonade stand, Tiffany’s favorite summer pastime is swimming for the Lake of the Woods Barracudas. A talented singer as well, she also performs the national anthem for the team’s home meets.