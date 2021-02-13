Local Lifelong Learners win literary awards

This outreach program of the National League of American Pen Women is beginning its third decade of inviting writers everywhere to address soul-making in innovative ways, based on a quote from John Keats. “Some say the world is a vale of tears, I say it is a place of soul-making.” Each category of the contest has a judge, and each judge has a page on the Soul Keats website, which explains that category. Of the 13, two categories are designated exclusively for youth. RILL instructor Gail Wilson Kenna has been the judge for Creative Nonfiction since 2017. Kenna says the judging is blind, that only Eileen Malone, the director, knows the identity of hundreds of writers from around the United States and other countries.

Dwyer took first place in the Religious category for her work titled, “Calling Me Home.” The essay recounts her journey to joining the Catholic Church—a journey that, at first, she thought began with an invitation and would end with her Confirmation. She discovered she was wrong. In the essay, she explores what went before, her readings and reflections along the way, and how she discovered that Confirmation was not the end, but the beginning of a longer journey. “I entered the contest not so much to win, but to create a deadline to finish something I’d begun and let languish for years,” said Dwyer. “Putting it to paper and sharing it with my family was a major win, but I have to say that winning a prize felt really good. I’m grateful to Gail Kenna for encouraging me, and to the writers who made the contest possible.”