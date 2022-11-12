Local McDonald's employee honored

Craig T. Welburn, owner of the McDonald’s on Butler Road in Stafford County, recently held a graduation celebration for crew member Hannah Cranford.

Cranford started at McDonald’s when she was 16 and later moved into a manager position. She was creating a restaurant hiring board and noticed an opportunity available with the Colorado Technical University. McDonald’s launched a program called Archways to Opportunity in 2015 that allows McDonald’s employees to attend the university, tuition free.

Cranford enrolled in May 2021, has earned her associate’s degree in business administration with a 3.98 grade point average and is working on her bachelor’s degree. She’s one of more than 55,000 restaurant employees to receive tuition assistance—and she also has juggled school and working as a store manager with being a mother.