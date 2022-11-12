 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Local McDonald's employee honored

  • 0

Craig T. Welburn, owner of the McDonald’s on Butler Road in Stafford County, recently held a graduation celebration for crew member Hannah Cranford.

Cranford started at McDonald’s when she was 16 and later moved into a manager position. She was creating a restaurant hiring board and noticed an opportunity available with the Colorado Technical University. McDonald’s launched a program called Archways to Opportunity in 2015 that allows McDonald’s employees to attend the university, tuition free.

Cranford enrolled in May 2021, has earned her associate’s degree in business administration with a 3.98 grade point average and is working on her bachelor’s degree. She’s one of more than 55,000 restaurant employees to receive tuition assistance—and she also has juggled school and working as a store manager with being a mother.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Big Brothers Big Sisters presents Faulkner Award

Big Brothers Big Sisters has presented its most prestigious award, the Thomas J. Faulkner Jr. Award, to Dr. Thomas Falkenberg and Heather Hagerman in recognition of outstanding long-term contributions to Big Brothers Big Sisters and the children of our community as Partners in Defending Potential.

CHCORI BATTALION RAIDERS EXCEL IN JROTC COMPETITION

The CHCORI Battalion JROTC Raider All-Male Team won first place medals in four events in its division and the first place overall trophy for the Male Division in recent competition at Orange County High School.

Watch Now: Related Video

Ways you are shortening the life of your microwave

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert