Local organizations receive funding from REC

Due to the generosity of more than 27,000 Rappahannock Electric Cooperative member–owners, 14 local organizations were recently awarded grants totaling more than $72,600. These awards were made possible because of the donations made to the Power of Change, REC’s member-funded charitable program.

Through the Power of Change, REC member–owners can either round up their bill to the next whole dollar, make a one-time donation or give a set monthly amount. Those donations are then awarded twice each year to nonprofits and charitable organizations throughout the communities REC serves.

Recipients of the Power of Change spring 2021 funding awards include:

Center for Rural Culture in Goochland, Hanover and Louisa counties received $2,000 to purchase basic video equipment to produce educational videos.

New Vision Kingdom of God Ministries of Spotsylvania County received $5,000 to purchase two freezers and food items for the local food bank.

Servants at Work Inc. in the Fredericksburg area received $3,000 to build two wheelchair ramps for local residents with long-term ambulatory disabilities.

Spotsylvania Emergency Concerns Association received $3,377 to renovate the food rooms, buy updated flooring and obtain new food scales and carts to better comply with the requirements of the food bank.