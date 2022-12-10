Local Rotarian graduates from Chulalongkorn University Peace Center

Rotary International is a humanitarian service organization that brings together business and professional leaders in order to provide community service, promote integrity and advance goodwill, peace and understanding in the world.

It is a non-political and non-religious organization. There are currently more than 46,000 Rotary clubs and more than 1.4 million Rotarians worldwide.

Each year Rotary International awards up to 130 fully funded fellowships for dedicated leaders from around the world to study at a designated Peace Center. Since the program began in 2002, the Peace Centers have trained more than 1,500 fellows who now work in over 115 countries. Many serve in governments, non-governmental organizations, education and research institutions, peacekeeping and law enforcement agencies, and international organizations like the United Nations and the World Bank.

Recently, the Rappahannock Rotary of Fredericksburg had the privilege of receiving its own nominated candidate and successful fellow graduate, Sue Smith, to hear her speak about her experience as a student and graduate of the Chulalongkorn University in Thailand as a professional student graduating in Peace and Conflict Resolution.

Rappahannock Rotary of Fredericksburg is pleased to share the city’s only Rotary International Peace Fellow as one of our great citizens of Fredericksburg.