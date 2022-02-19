Local teacher named 2021 Secondary Environmental Education Teacher of the Year

Hanover–Caroline Soil and Water Conservation District recently named Robin Didlake as the District Environmental Education Teacher of the Year. The agency is delighted to announce she has also been selected as one of two Environmental Education Teachers of the Year for Virginia.

Didlake has been a Virginia teacher for 32 years. For the last 26 years, she has taught at Caroline High School. In 2018, when Caroline County Schools added an environmental studies program for ninth graders, Didlake, an earth science teacher, stepped in to lead the program. Using the Virginia Department of Education’s environmental science guidelines, she created the new curriculum from scratch, providing many resources out of her own pocket.

The 2020–21 school year was particularly challenging for all educators because of the impact of the coronavirus. Teachers and students in Caroline adapted first to virtual instruction, then to hybrid instruction. Despite facing these challenges with limited resources, Didlake remained focused on her goal of developing young environmental stewards.

Her plans included studying plants and animals native to Virginia, the negative impact human activities have on the environment and the importance of native tree species. In summer 2020, she organized a program that provided native tree saplings to students across all grade levels in Caroline. In addition, Caroline High School students and staff planted 25 native trees in a new treescape that now serves as an outdoor classroom for fieldwork and citizen science as students monitor biodiversity, tree growth and budburst.

In addition to taking advantage of the educational resources Hanover–Caroline Soil and Water Conservation District provides, Didlake has worked with other organizations to multiply her impact. Through Friends of the Rappahannock, the Virginia Department of Transportation, the Chesapeake Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve, the Virginia Department of Forestry and the Virginia Department of Resource Management, she has expanded the meaningful watershed educational experiences of her students to include paddles on the Rappahannock River, water quality testing, tree planting projects and cross-curricular professional development for her fellow teachers. Didlake also independently started an after-school ecology club, which competes as a Dominion Energy Envirothon team.

Didlake is an adaptable and compassionate educator. She has spent many hours exploring the woods and streams surrounding the high school for outdoor learning opportunities. She creates lessons and hands-on experiences that are inclusive and engaging, broadening the scope of environmental literacy in Caroline and guiding historically under-represented populations to fall in love with and become stewards of their watershed.