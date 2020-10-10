Locust Grove mom wins national Working Parent Scholarship

Melissa Guido of Locust Grove was recently selected as the winner of Job-Applications.com’s national Working Parent Scholarship. The $1,000 scholarship recognizes the efforts of one student in the United States who balances the difficult tasks of parenthood, working and seeking a higher education.

Guido, in her third year at Liberty University, Helms School of Government, is working to obtain her bachelor’s in law and policy. She has two children, ages 6 and 14, and two stepchildren, ages 10 and 12.

“As a working mother, winning this scholarship takes a lot of financial worry away. Higher education is so expensive, and financing school seems to get more unrealistic the older one gets. Soon, I will begin putting my oldest child through college, so finishing my own education is ‘now or never’ in my mind,” Guido said.

Guido works as a full-time certified paralegal in Fredericksburg. Her ultimate goal is to become a licensed attorney.

In her winning essay, Guido writes about the keys of her success: “my family’s buy-in, good communication and commitment to work.”