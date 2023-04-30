Loisann’s Hope House has appointed Cait Woodward as executive director. Woodward has been with the agency since 2018 and has served in multiple capacities. She was named interim executive director by the board of directors in December and now officially assumes the top leadership role of the Fredericksburg region’s largest and oldest family homeless shelter.

Board Chairman Adam Fried said, “Cait has a fresh and innovative perspective toward tackling the regional needs of those experiencing housing insecurity. Over the past four years, she has made an effective and essential impact on our greater community by developing new programs for at-risk households.”

“Cait’s passion for social change and experience in homeless services will guide and inspire the future of homeless prevention and diversion. The Loisann’s Hope House Board of Directors is honored to make this appointment and looks forward to supporting Cait moving forward,” said incoming Board Chair Cassie Payne, who is slated to succeed Fried beginning in July.

Woodward has lived in Fredericksburg the majority of her life. She attended George Mason University and obtained degrees in communications and a Master of Social Work. After her undergrad, she served a national service term as an AmeriCorps VISTA working in local government planning for homeless services and went on to implement the HUD mandated program, Coordinated Entry. She next advanced her career in homeless services in roles ranging from direct services, program management and local policy development. Woodward also serves on a variety of committees throughout the planning district to advocate for homeless services and affordable housing.

“I’m passionate about the work Loisann’s Hope House does to change lives for families in the community and instill hope. Families are in need of our services now more than ever, and the impact we are making is instrumental in ensuring they have safe and stable housing. I look forward to leading the team as we expand the vision of “No family homeless” and open the doors of new possibilities. I’ve witnessed the strength of this community my whole life and know there’s nothing we can’t achieve when we come together.”

Loisann’s Hope House was founded in 1987 and remains the lead agency for Planning District 16’s homelessness helpline and homeless prevention programming efforts. With five homes to shelter up to 19 families at a time and seven programs to assist those at-risk of or currently experiencing homelessness, Loisann’s Hope House’s mission is to break the cycle of homelessness one family at a time. If you would like to ensure every area child has a home, please visit loisannshopehouse.org/donate.