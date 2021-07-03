LOTTERY: King George County woman wins $250,000 after taxes in Bank a Million game

The first thing Shelia Baker did when she discovered she’d won $250,000 in the Virginia Lottery’s Bank a Million game was wake up her husband.

“He was excited,” she said. “After that, I couldn’t sleep.”

The King George woman matched all six numbers in the Jan. 9 drawing. Since she split her $2 wager four ways when she bought the ticket, she had four sets of numbers. Using that “Play Your Way” feature, she won $250,000 on one of her sets of numbers.

She bought the winning ticket at One Ten Market, located at 9501 Dahlgren Road in King George.

The winning numbers were 4-7-9-12-13-14. The Bonus Ball number was 23, but she didn’t need it to win the top prize. She and her husband selected the numbers on the ticket together.

Bank a Million is played exclusively in Virginia. The top prizes ($1 million, $500,000 and $250,000) are calculated so that winners receive the prize amount after federal and state tax withholdings.