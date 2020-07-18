It had been a tough few months for Anya Dennis. So, when her husband called and was shouting in the phone, she thought, “Lord, I can’t take any more.”
But he wasn’t calling with bad news. The Stafford couple had matched all five numbers in the Virginia Lottery’s Cash 5 game. They had bought 12 tickets for the June 14 drawing, all with the same five numbers. That means each ticket won the game’s $100,000 top prize—for total winnings of $1.2 million.
“I was screaming,” the Stafford woman told Virginia Lottery officials. “I thought, ‘This can not be real!’”
All 12 winning tickets were bought at the 7-Eleven at 4800 Dale Blvd., Dale City. The winning numbers for that drawing were 9-13-19-26-29.
Ms. Dennis said she intends to use the winnings to buy a house and pay for college for their two daughters.
And why buy a dozen tickets with the same numbers for a single drawing?
“We just went out on a limb,” she said.
Cash 5 drawings are held daily at 1:59 p.m. and 11 p.m. The odds of winning the $100,000 top prize are 1 in 278,256.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.