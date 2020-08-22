LOTTERY: Stafford woman is second player to win game's top prize

Here’s how you can tell if Carla Payne has a winning ticket when she plays the lottery: “Normally, when I get very quiet, the hubby knows I won something,” she told Virginia Lottery officials. “I get loud if I don’t win.”
When she scratched a Lucky 7s Cash Blowout ticket that she bought at Onville Kwik Shop on Onville Road in Stafford County, she got very quiet.
“I almost passed out!” she said.
She had just discovered she won the game’s top prize: a choice of either the $2,777,777 prize in annual payments over 30 years or a one-time cash option of $1,671,346 before taxes.
“I ran out to the car, jumped in and locked the doors!” she said. “It’s very surreal!”
Payne is the second player to redeem a top prize-winning ticket in this game, which means one more is unclaimed. She chose to take the cash option.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!