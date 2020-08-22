 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LOTTERY: Stafford woman is second player to win game's top prize
0 comments

LOTTERY: Stafford woman is second player to win game's top prize

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
Carla Payne

Carla Payne is the second player to redeem a top prize-winning ticket in the Lucky 7s Cash Blowout.

Here’s how you can tell if Carla Payne has a winning ticket when she plays the lottery: “Normally, when I get very quiet, the hubby knows I won something,” she told Virginia Lottery officials. “I get loud if I don’t win.”

When she scratched a Lucky 7s Cash Blowout ticket that she bought at Onville Kwik Shop on Onville Road in Stafford County, she got very quiet.

“I almost passed out!” she said.

She had just discovered she won the game’s top prize: a choice of either the $2,777,777 prize in annual payments over 30 years or a one-time cash option of $1,671,346 before taxes.

“I ran out to the car, jumped in and locked the doors!” she said. “It’s very surreal!”

Payne is the second player to redeem a top prize-winning ticket in this game, which means one more is unclaimed. She chose to take the cash option.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Stafford educator to receive national award
Announcements

Stafford educator to receive national award

Allen Watkins, a CTE teacher at Colonial Forge High School in Stafford County, is one of 46 public school educators who will receive the prestigious California Casualty Award for Teaching Excellence at the NEA Foundation’s Salute to Excellence in Education Gala in February.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert