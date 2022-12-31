Louisa CART receives award from emergency managers

The Louisa Community Animal Response Team has been awarded the prestigious Emergency Management Outstanding Partner Organization of 2022 by the Emergency Management Alliance of Central Virginia.

The award was presented in Dinwiddie by Bill Lawson, vice chair of EMACV, Michelle Oblinsky, deputy state coordinator for the Virginia Department of Emergency Management, and Alexa Boggs, chief regional coordinator for VDEM for the area including Louisa County. Accepting the award for LCART was Deputy Team Leader Ann Melle.

The award cited LCART for its ongoing participation and valued partnership with EMACV’s Mass Care and Human Services Committee, providing valuable insight into the committee’s efforts to include care and compassion for pets during times of emergencies.

The group acknowledged LCART’s commitment to establish a regional agreement with EMACV, representation on behalf of the Alliance at the 2022 National Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster and 2022 Virginia Animal Control Association conferences, and ongoing work to increase interest, training and collaboration among professionals and volunteers alike to strengthen pet sheltering capacity and partnerships in the central Virginia area.

Based in Richmond, EMACV is a voluntary association of state and local government emergency management officials and key stakeholder groups at the state level and within 25 localities and tribes in the central Virginia area.

Based in Louisa County, the Louisa Community Animal Response Team is a 501©(3) non-profit organization whose volunteers assist local emergency managers by providing a temporary emergency shelter for companion pets when human evacuation centers are set up so that owners can evacuate and shelter with their pets during emergencies. The group also assists animal control agencies with temporary sheltering of animals following large scale neglect or abuse seizures or surrenders and provides community education programs in disaster preparedness for animals and pet first aid/CPR. Louisa CART can be reached at info@louisacart.org or 540/603-8710.