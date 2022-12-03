Louisa County Resource Council receives donation from Rappahannock Electric Cooperative’s The Power of Change

Louisa County Resource Council received $3,000 from Rappahannock Electric Cooperative’s The Power of Change for its new Wheels for Work program.

“It is through the generosity of the Rappahannock Electric Cooperative member-owners who round up their electric bills, that the CARE Board can disperse The Power of Change grants to organizations like ours. We thank you for helping us do great things, together, for our communities,” said Lloyd Runnett, executive director.

LCRC provides hunger relief and life-sustaining services for residents in its community. The goal of the Wheels for Work program is to make safe, reliable transportation attainable for those who are struggling to make ends meet. The program aims to help income-eligible Louisa residents maintain their employment status and not fall further into financial distress.

“Since Wheels for Work launched in September, we have already been able to assist nine applicants in getting the repairs they need to meet life’s needs,” said Runnett.

For additional information and an application, visit louisaresource.org.