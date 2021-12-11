Louisa Forward Foundation announces Leadership Louisa inaugural class

The Louisa Forward Foundation, in partnership with the Louisa County Chamber of Commerce, Hantzmon Wiebel and Rappahannock Electric Co-op, has announced the selection of participants for its inaugural leadership class. Leadership Louisa is a professional development program that is a unique combination of relationship-building, learning, problem-solving and community engagement for Louisa County business professionals.
Sarah Brooks of Dominion Energy, Rebecca Burtram of Hantzmon Wiebel, Cody Clarke of Rappahannock Electric Cooperative, Richard Embry and Jennifer Garrett of Chiles Enterprises, Stephen Judy of Lake Anna Nursery, Naomi Luehrmann of Grace Integral, Daphne MacDougall of Shaw MacDougall Realtors at Joyner Fine Properties, Liz Nelson of Town of Louisa, Ophelia Payne of Louisa County Public Library, Helen Phillips of County of Louisa, and Vanessa Seay of Lake Anna Tractor & Hardware were selected from a pool of applicants to participate in the first year of what will be a prestigious program.
“We applaud each individual’s commitment to themselves and our community,” said Casey Hollins, Leadership Louisa chair. “We are also grateful to their employers for recognizing these participants’ potential by allowing them to participate and also recognizing the value this program can bring to Louisa County and their own organizations.”
Participants will attend their first class in January. Each month through June, they will have in-depth exposure to lessons on leadership as well as insights from local leaders, attending a class at a different organization throughout the county designed to provide exposure and to foster understanding of the diverse business community in the county.
To help ensure the 2022 inaugural program is a success, the Louisa County Chamber of Commerce is seeking sponsors. To learn more, contact Executive Director Tracy Clark at 540/967-0944; or email executivedirector@louisachamber.org.
For more details on Leadership Louisa, visit louisachamber.org/leadershiplouisa.