LOW fire and rescue volunteers treated to dinner

The Lake of the Woods Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company was treated to a COVID-compliant, socially distanced, catered dinner recently, thanks to a local business.
A team from Mission BBQ, 3515 Plank Road, partnered with the volunteer fire and rescue leadership to honor the volunteer first responders and their families. This event highlights the commitment of Mission BBQ to recognize those who, “Go above and beyond. Protect our lives, liberty, homes and community.”
“The Lake of the Woods Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company members and their families were very extremely thankful for dinner. This has been a unique year for all of us with COVID-19, but Mission BBQ is a great supporter of the brave men and women who have sworn to protect and serve our communities and our country,” said Fire Chief Mike Cianci.
The first Mission BBQ restaurant opened on Sept. 11, 2011, in Glen Burnie, Md. Founders Bill Krause and Steve Newton launched the franchise to give back to veterans, active-duty military, police, firefighters and others who help during emergencies. Through the generous support of loyal customers and communities they serve, more than $10 million has been donated for national and local charitable organizations.
The Lake of the Woods Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company responded to 899 calls for service in 2019 and serves the residents, commercial businesses, houses of worship and academic institutions located in the Locust Grove, Germanna and Wilderness areas of eastern Orange County along Route 3 and Route 20.
