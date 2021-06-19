LOW Lioness Lions Club presents scholarships

The Lake of the Woods Lioness Lions Club in Locust Grove recently awarded a total of six scholarships. Three students attending Germanna Community College were awarded $1,500. This scholarship is specifically for students in good academic standing who are single parents. Applicants must be enrolled at least half-time and have a minimum 2.5 GPA.

Students receiving these scholarships were Vanity Nambatya, who is pursuing a nursing degree; Katherine Jackson, who is pursuing an early childhood education degree; and Tomika Wong, also pursuing a nursing degree.

The Lioness Club also presented $1,000 scholarships to three graduating high school seniors to help pay for higher education. Recipients must reside in Lake of the Woods, Locust Grove, and have volunteered their time and talents to better their community.

Recipients of this award were Jasmine Glaze, who will pursue a degree in communication sciences and disorders at Longwood University; Kylie Trask, who will major in global cultural studies at Duke University and Duke Kunshan University in China with the intent to pursue a career in the foreign service; and Kyle Johnson, a finance major at James Madison University and a member of the Lake of the Woods Volunteer Fire Department.