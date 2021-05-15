LOW Lions Club awards scholarships

Julie Long of Locust Grove plans to study biology at Florida Gulf Coast University. She has excelled in honors and AP classes, has been an art show winner, and was on the summer and school swim teams. She has also volunteered with the Orange County Youth Council.

Virginia McGlothlin of Lake of the Woods plans to major in history at James Madison University. She has been an active participant in marching band, concert band and symphonic wind ensemble, and she has taken several honors and AP courses.

Siboniso Sihle Mthethwa of Orange County plans to major in business in college. He has excelled in AP and honors classes as well as in multiple sports as captain of the varsity football and varsity basketball teams. Mthethwa has also been a student leader for 21st Century Student Leadership Committee, BRVGS Diversity Focus Group, TJYFL, and VHSL Jefferson District Leadership Committee. In the community, he has been a BLM organizer and a youth leader for various youth sports camps.

Taylor Munger of Louisa County will major in chemistry at Germanna Community College. She excelled in AP, honors and BRVGS classes, and she was selected for National Honor Society. Munger was on the varsity soccer and varsity field hockey teams. She also was co-president of the Student Spirit Leaders Committee and leader of OC Cares Task Force.