LOW Lions Club awards scholarships

The Lake of the Woods Lions Club has announced this year’s high school and community college scholarships winners. Each year, the group’s fundraising activities provide resources for many important community service programs. These scholarships are only one of the many programs the LOW Lions support through partnerships with the Orange County Public Schools and Germanna Community College.
Germanna Community College scholarship winners Timothy Atkins, Kiree Cooper and Morgan Gardiner–Alger received $1,000. Orange County High School seniors Julie Long, Virginia McGlothlin, Siboniso Sihle Mthethwa, Taylor Munger and Jayden Warren were awarded $2,000.
Timothy Atkins of Rhoadesville will graduate from Pensacola Christian High School. He has volunteered with a local fire and rescue company and a food pantry. Atkins is taking courses at Germanna, which he hopes will lead to a career in either cyber security or firefighting.
Kiree Cooper of Orange graduated from Madison High School and has assisted at Dogwood Village on her time off. She will pursue a course of study at Germanna to become a registered nurse.
Morgan Gardiner–Alger of Haywood will graduate from Madison High School. She has volunteered at Orange Elementary School and with Orange Parks and Recreation. Gardiner–Alger will attend Germanna to pursue a career as a primary school teacher.
Julie Long of Locust Grove plans to study biology at Florida Gulf Coast University. She has excelled in honors and AP classes, has been an art show winner, and was on the summer and school swim teams. She has also volunteered with the Orange County Youth Council.
Virginia McGlothlin of Lake of the Woods plans to major in history at James Madison University. She has been an active participant in marching band, concert band and symphonic wind ensemble, and she has taken several honors and AP courses.
Siboniso Sihle Mthethwa of Orange County plans to major in business in college. He has excelled in AP and honors classes as well as in multiple sports as captain of the varsity football and varsity basketball teams. Mthethwa has also been a student leader for 21st Century Student Leadership Committee, BRVGS Diversity Focus Group, TJYFL, and VHSL Jefferson District Leadership Committee. In the community, he has been a BLM organizer and a youth leader for various youth sports camps.
Taylor Munger of Louisa County will major in chemistry at Germanna Community College. She excelled in AP, honors and BRVGS classes, and she was selected for National Honor Society. Munger was on the varsity soccer and varsity field hockey teams. She also was co-president of the Student Spirit Leaders Committee and leader of OC Cares Task Force.
Jayden Warren of Unionville will study aerospace engineering at Virginia Tech. He excelled in AP, honors and BRVGS Classes. Warren participated in varsity football and varsity track. He was a member of the Academic Scholar Institute and DECA. He also volunteered at his church’s Sunday School and as an assistant basketball coach.
LOW Lions Scholarship Committee Chairman Joe Sauro was glad to receive so many worthy scholarship applications from students who live the Lion’s motto of “We Serve” by contributing so much to their schools and their communities.
For more information on how to help with or benefit from the LOW Lions Scholarship program, contact Sauro at 540/972-1629, or joesauro40@yahoo.com.
For more information on the Lake of the Woods Lions Club and its community service programs, visit lowlions.org.