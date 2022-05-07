LOW Lions support worldwide disaster assistance and Ukrainian refugees

World Relief Saturday, an annual event unique to Lake of the Woods Lions Club, is a way that the club can reach out to offer help outside of the local community. When natural disasters strike, Lions Clubs are among the first to offer help. Lions Clubs International Foundation offers assistance in a variety of ways, including major catastrophe, emergency, community recovery and disaster preparedness grants.

On Sept. 18, 2021, Lake of the Woods Lions held its third annual World Relief Saturday, and 100% of the proceeds from that morning’s yard sale were donated to support LCIF’s worldwide disaster relief programs. With sales of $2,216 and $936 in cash donations, LOW Lions was able to send a $3,152 check to LCIF in support of this important effort.

Because of the overwhelming need to aid and support Ukrainian refugees, LOW Lions designated March 19, 2022, as a special World Relief Saturday. This was no ordinary Saturday. Shoppers came determined to buy and were generous with their donations for the Ukrainian Refugees Fund. Sales reached $2,971, and along with cash donations from customers and club members, LOW Lions was able to send a check for $26,545 to the LCIF Refugees and Displaced Persons Fund for Ukraine.

The club would like to offer a big thank you to all LOW Lions who volunteered or donated and to the extremely generous neighbors who supported this important cause on that very special Saturday.