Since 2018, LUCHA Ministries Inc. has awarded a $1,000 scholarship to a graduating senior from the Commonwealth of Virginia Girl Scout Troop 5020. The Scout is recognized for her leadership in the community and her academic achievements in high school. This year, LUCHA awarded the VALE Scholarship to Kimberly Martinez Dorado, a recent graduate of North Stafford High School. Dorado graduated with distinguished honors, a GPA of 4.0, and she received certificates for outstanding achievement in U.S. and Virginia government and in early childhood education. Dorado also received the Biliteracy Seal, which recognizes her proficiency in English and Spanish. She participated in intramural soccer, volunteered for LUCHA Ministries Inc., and will be the first Troop member to complete her Gold Award project. She will begin her college degree in sociology at Germanna Community College in the fall. Judy Maggio of the LUCHA board of directors presented the award.
LUCHA: Girl Scout receives VALE Scholarship
