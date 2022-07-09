Luck Stone hosts driver safety event

Massaponax High School recently held a Driver Safety event to help new drivers learn how to safely share the road with large commercial hauling vehicles.

Local representatives from Luck Stone and Superior Paving brought their trucks to the school to talk with students, predominantly sophomores who have a learner’s permit, about the importance of staying a safe distance behind and around dump trucks or other large haulers that need more room to maneuver and stop than the average passenger vehicle.

“Our goal was to raise awareness with these new drivers in the Massaponax area, which is home to several quarries in and around Spotsylvania County and Fredericksburg,” said Cindy Deane, a COM-D supervisor at Luck Stone. “Students also learned how to check the oil, change a tire and perform other routine vehicle maintenance tasks that aren’t typically taught in Driver’s Ed.”

About 250 students, including Deane’s daughter and nephew, attended the event that was held for the first time since 2019 due to the pandemic. “The session really makes a difference in transforming their perspective, and we appreciated the opportunity to meet with the students as they begin a lifetime of safe driving,” said Deane.