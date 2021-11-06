MADD Mid Atlantic Region recognizes officers at Virginia Law Enforcement recognition event

Mothers Against Drunk Driving, along with sponsors State Farm, Allen Allen Allen & Allen, Richmond Ford, News 6, Walmart, the Hill and Chambers family, Swartz Taliaferro Swartz & Goodove, hosted its annual Law Enforcement Recognition Awards in October in Richmond.

This year’s awards ceremony, held statewide, recognized more than 100 law enforcement officers, prosecutors, agencies and community groups for their dedication to impaired driving enforcement and prosecution. While the event was hosted in-person, it was also livestreamed for those unable to attend.

“This is an event that I look forward to each year that gives us the chance to honor law enforcement because I know how important it is to keep our roads safe and the hard work they do to end this senseless crime of drunk driving,” said Col. Gary T. Settle, superintendent, Virginia State Police.

Those who were honored at the event included Officer Clifford Goodson of the Aquia Harbour Police Department; Officer Rusty Daymude of the Bowling Green Police Department; Sgt. Andrew Williams of the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office; Officer Benjamin Jackson of the Colonial Beach Police Department; Officer Austin Rustick of the Culpeper Police Department; Officer Finbar Murphy of the City of Fredericksburg Police Department; Senior Deputy Luke Garrant, Sgt. Zeb Johnson and Deputy Kelli Houlihan of the King George County Sheriff’s Office; Cpl. Michael Stoneman and Sgt. Terry Tussing of the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office; Officer Christopher Norvelle of the Town of Orange Police Department; Deputy Darren Smith and Deputy Tristen Burnett of the Spotsylvania County’s Sheriff’s Office; Deputy First Class Erin West of the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office; and Deputy Travis Bozeman, Deputy Chris Gilkerson, Deputy Anthony Darby and Deputy Connor Jernigan of the Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Office.