Man cleans up with lottery ticket bought in Fredericksburg

As part of his work building paint booths for body shops, Brian Jasper needed to pick up some dishwashing detergent. He was working on a job in the Fredericksburg area, so he went by the Royal Farms store at 5301 Jefferson Davis Highway.

Along with the soap, he bought a ticket for the Virginia Lottery game Commonwealth. A few moments later, when he scratched the ticket in his truck, he immediately saw this was no ordinary ticket.

“I saw all the zeros, and it blew my mind!” he told Virginia Lottery officials. “I’ve never won something like this before!”

Commonwealth is one of dozens of Scratchers available from the Virginia Lottery and features prizes ranging from $30 to $1,000,000.

Jasper had the choice of taking the full $1 million prize over 30 years, or a one-time cash option of $640,205 before taxes. He chose the cash option.

The chances of winning the top prize are 1 in 1,060,800. The chances of winning any prize in this game are 1 in 2.92. This is the first of three top prizes claimed in the Commonwealth game, which means two more remain unclaimed.

Jasper, who lives in Fuquay–Varina, N.C., said the winnings will help his small business.