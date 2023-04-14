Sofia Gonzalez shines up Lance Cpl. James Horne’s dress cap during the Marine Corps JROTC National Drill Championships at the Fredericksburg Expo & Conference Center on Wednesday. Horne is a member of the Nation Ford High School JROTC program in Fort Mill, South Carolina.

Teams from 13 schools throughout the country competed in the event. Top finishing teams earn a competition slot to represent the Marine Corps in the all-service drill and ceremony event, the National High School Drill Team Championships, in Daytona Beach, Florida, held in early May.

Kubasaki High School, a Department of Defense school in Okinawa, Japan, won the unarmed division; and The Woodlands College Park High School in Texas won the armed division, according to a post on the organizer’s social media account.