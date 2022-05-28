Mary Washington to host ‘Mother of All Reunions’

For the first time in three years, University of Mary Washington will host hundreds of alumni for Reunion Weekend, which will be held Thursday through Sunday.

Eagles who graduated over the span of eight decades will return to the nest for learning opportunities, art exhibits, musical performances, class photos, family activities, trolley tours to Carl’s ice cream and more. Most importantly, the highly anticipated event is a chance for grads of all ages to reconnect in person with Mary Washington friends and faculty—including Associate Vice President and Dean of Student Life Cedric Rucker ’81, who retires in June—and with the UMW campus.

“This year, Mary Wash alumni have the unique opportunity to celebrate with friends who graduated in the years before and after them,” said Executive Director of Alumni Relations Mark Thaden ’02, whose team has planned more than 85 events for attendees. Billed as the Mother of All Reunions, it’s the largest in Mary Washington history, he said. An entire day has been added, devoted exclusively to graduates who have celebrated their 50th reunions, including the classes of ’70, ’71 and ’72, Thaden said, “so they’ll get the VIP treatment they deserve.”

More than 1,000 alumni and their loved ones are expected to stroll Campus Walk—and memory lane—visiting former residence halls, academic buildings, and favorite hang-out and study spots. For many, it will be the first opportunity to explore the renovations of Seacobeck, Virginia and Willard halls, taking in the carefully preserved features and modern touches that help meet the needs of today’s students.

Class gatherings will be held on Friday night for alumni who graduated in years ending in 0, 1, 2, 5, 6 and 7. But all UMW grads can relive their glory days at this weekend’s events, which include a Ball Circle picnic, an all-class party at the Anderson Center and a Welcome Reception at Brompton with President Troy Paino and wife Kelly. Paino will also present a university update and alumni awards on Saturday afternoon in Dodd Auditorium.

Register for Reunion Weekend at alumni.umw.edu, and download the Reunion Weekend app for event details, schedule updates and announcements. Search Mary Washington Alumni in your iOS or Android app store and use the code UMW2022.