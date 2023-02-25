Patients at the Louisa Health and Rehab Center had a special visitor join them recently. Louis A. Lion, the official mascot for Louisa County High School, stopped by to take photos with patients and staff. The school and the health center frequently work together to come up with unique ways to bring a smile to the faces of patients at the center. Louis A. Lion spent about an hour at the center posing for photos and visiting with everyone there. Louisa County High School senior Mia Martin took time out of her schedule and worked with the school’s administration to make the visit happen.