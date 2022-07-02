MASONS: Lodge celebrates member's 70 years of fraternity

Elmar R. Morris recently received his 70-year membership award from the Masonic Lodge Fraternity. Morris is a member of Hudson Morris Lodge 80, named in part after his father.

Morris, more than 97 years old, was initiated in the Masonic Lodge in 1950 and has been a distinguished and active member of the organization. Morris talked about his years in Masonry and the breadth of experiences had in fraternity.

Morris and his wife, Marcy, reside in King George County. The couple has helped found and support other charitable organizations, and he thanked his wife for her support and devotion over the years.

Lodge secretary Chris Mertz, Past Grand Master of Virginia Masons Bernard Dungan and Master of Hudson Morris Lodge Walter Volinic are pictured with Morris.