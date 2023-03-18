Brooke Blake, Aristeia Carroll, Adrianne Higgins, Becca Kinzer, Natalie LaFleur, Kaitlyn McCain, Avery Rau, Morgan Rau, Wyatt Saunders, Siena Schaller and Jonathan Zicari represented Massaponax High School at the DECA State Leadership Conference in Virginia Beach.

Carroll was recognized in Apparel and Accessories Marketing Roleplay. Avery Rau was recognized in Quick Service Restaurant Management Test. Saunders was recognized in Quick Service Restaurant Management Test. Zicari was recognized in Sports and Entertainment Marketing Roleplay. The school based enterprise, The Pride Supply, received a gold level re-certification.

Schaller was elected Region 3 vice president for the 2023–24 school year and was elected to serve on the Virginia DECA State Action Team at the conference. Schaller also received a DECA Merit Award, which recognizes outstanding participation and leadership in Virginia DECA.

Schaller and Gabriella Henderson were approved as members of the Virginia DECA Honor Society, developed to recognize outstanding, active DECA members who have maintained a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.2 on a 4.0 scale and who have excelled in their work and in their marketing classes. Only a select few will achieve this distinction.