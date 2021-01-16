Massaponax High School Panthers advance to state DECA competition

The DECA District 18 Leadership Competition in December looked a little different this year, as it was a virtual event. During competition, students take an exam in their content area and then are given a role play.
DECA’s role plays are developed through industry research to reflect current issues and trends in business and industry. Scenarios are connected to performance indicators, key concepts from national curriculum standards that students should learn during the school year. Students prepared a video and submitted it for evaluation.
Seventeen students from Massaponax High School advanced to compete at the virtual DECA State Leadership Conference in March.
Allen Chen—third place, Automotive Services Marketing Series
Olivia Yakaboski— third place, Business Finance Series
- Elizabeth Butler— first place, Business Services Marketing
- Julia Fountain—first place, Food Marketing Series
- Ailish Connell—second place, Human Resource Management
- Gabriella Hendersons—second place, Job Interview—VA Only
- Avery Rau—first place, Marketing Communications
- Kate Partin—third place, Principles of Business Management and Administration
- Adrianne Higgins—third place, Principles of Marketing
- Grace Burner—second place, Principles of Marketing
- Taryn Saunders— third place, Quick Service Restaurant Management
- Morgan Hughes—third place, Restaurant and Food Service Management
- Gabriela Bury—third place, Selling—VA Only
- Katherine Slemp— second place, Selling—VA Only
- Lily Kobuchi—third place, Social Media—VA Only
- Mikah Hackett— second place, Social Media—VA Only
- Siena Schaller—first place, Social Media—VA Only