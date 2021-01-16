Massaponax High School Panthers advance to state DECA competition

The DECA District 18 Leadership Competition in December looked a little different this year, as it was a virtual event. During competition, students take an exam in their content area and then are given a role play.

DECA’s role plays are developed through industry research to reflect current issues and trends in business and industry. Scenarios are connected to performance indicators, key concepts from national curriculum standards that students should learn during the school year. Students prepared a video and submitted it for evaluation.

Seventeen students from Massaponax High School advanced to compete at the virtual DECA State Leadership Conference in March.

Allen Chen—third place, Automotive Services Marketing Series

Olivia Yakaboski— third place, Business Finance Series