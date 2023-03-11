The public is invited to hear from the voices of experience and success by attending the Extension Master Gardeners 11th annual “Living in the Garden Symposium” at Gari Melchers Home and Studio in Falmouth on April 1. The theme is “Flower Power: From Roots to Blooms.”

Bryce Lane’s wit and knowledge make learning from him fun. Lane absolutely loves to garden, and though retired after many years of teaching at NC State, he continues to enjoy sharing what he has learned. He hosted an award-winning TV show “In the Garden with Bryce Lane” for 11 years, and will give two talks: “Understanding Garden Soils: What Roger Federer, LeBron James and Julia Child Have in Common,” and “Accent Your Landscape with Color: Herbaceous Plants Can Make It Happen.”

Stacey Chapman and her husband own Westwind Flowers in Orange. They love to grow beautiful things and with their combined horticultural knowledge have embarked on the adventure of flower farming. They cultivate seasonal cut flowers and greens and Stacey will present “Natural Beauty: From Field to Vase.”

Nancy Berlin’s talk “Container Gardening” will show that native plants are well suited to being grown in containers. So, no excuses for those who live in apartments or have a small property. She will present seasonal plant combinations that will provide beauty for the homeowner, and food and cover for pollinators and birds. Berlin is a certified horticulturalist and a Chesapeake Bay Landscape Professional Level 2.

The program will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and advance registration and payment is required. Register online or by mail by March 24; visit mgacra.org/2023-spring-symposium.html.