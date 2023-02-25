Master Gardeners Association of the Central Rappahannock Area’s seventh annual Seed Swap, held in Stafford County on Jan. 28, was a rousing success. Close to 200 people attended the event, with some coming from as far away as Montross and Hanover. An abundance of seeds were brought in by attendees and kept the MGACRA seed packaging committee busy all morning.

Seeds were grouped by categories of flowers, herbs, vegetables, and trees/bushes and then again by specific variety. Most seed packets disappeared quickly. Herbs and vegetable varieties were especially popular, and event organizers anticipate expanding their requests for seed donations as well as the seed give away area in the seed swap itself. In conjunction with this event, information was disseminated about how to save seeds and how to make your own seed packaging from recycled envelopes.

Pat Reilly’s presentation, “Disturbed Soils,” shared simple do’s and don’ts to achieve optimal soil health. “Disturbed” refers to the mixed-up mess that is the soil of our home sites. While plants grow well in natural settings, we are left to try to replicate those soils once the builders have left. Reilly’s guidance would, over time, minimize weeds and allow plants to thrive again. Reilly volunteers as an Extension Master Gardener with the Central Rappahannock unit.

Lisa Waddell shared a winter sowing method that provides gardeners with 30 cent seedlings. Waddell shared the basics of winter sowing, a technique of starting seeds in easy to make containers that can be left outside through the winter season. Instructions and demonstrations were given on what seeds to choose and how to adapt the container. Waddell has been growing her own food on and off for 30 years and has used the winter sowing method successfully for the last seven years.

Another popular area was the children’s activity area, where young and old created fairy gardens to take home. Several garden related organizations shared their expertise with attendees as well, and Master Gardener-related projects in the community were on display along with a composting demonstration.

MGACRA is grateful to Burpee, Earl’s True Value Hardware, James Madison Garden Club, Meadows Farm Nurseries in Fredericksburg, Park Seed, Storke Funeral Home, Historyland Memorial Park, Territorial Seed Company and Victory Seeds for supporting the event through donations of varying kinds.

An expanded version of the Seed Swap will be held Jan. 27, 2024. Updated information may be found online at mgacra.org.