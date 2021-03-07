Master Gardeners plan fifth National Seed Swap Day

Plan to sow your 2021 garden with something new. The Central Rappahannock Area Master Gardeners will host its fifth annual seed swap March 20 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., outside at the King George Citizen Center, 8076 Kings Highway, weather permitting. The event is free and open to the public. COVID-19 precautions will require face masks and distancing be followed.

Seed Swap participants are asked to bring seeds, either saved or purchased. Seeds and plants should be labeled with the common name and date of harvest. Scientific name and additional information about growing the plant are always welcome. Do not bring hybrids, invasive or noxious plant seeds.

Don’t have seeds to swap? Come anyway! There will be seeds to give away, and Master Gardeners will be available to answer gardening questions. This is a great opportunity to exchange garden tips, learn from experts and get encouragement to try something new from fellow gardeners. Garden gloves will also be for sale.

For an invasive plant list for Virginia, visit dcr.virginia.gov/natural-heritage/invsppdflist.

For a federal list of noxious weeds, visit invasive.org/species/list.cfm?id=16.

Information about saving seeds may be found at extension.colostate.edu/topic-areas/yard-garden/saving-seed-7-602.

For more information on the fifth annual Seed Swap, visit mgacra.org/seed-swap-event.html or facebook.com/MGACRA.