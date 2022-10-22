Memories matter to Colonial Beach team supporting Alzheimer's

About 80 people walked or rode bicycles and golf carts with Memories Matter, a Colonial Beach team which was part of the national Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Team captain Julie Burks started the group during the first year of the pandemic and helped it grow to the point this year’s walk included a proclamation of support by Mayor Robin Schick, numerous community and business sponsors and a police brigade to escort participants. So far, the team has raised about $14,000 toward its goal of $20,000. More information is available online at act.alz.org.