Martin Luther King may not have had the opportunity to finish his work.

But on the anniversary of his death, Fredericksburg’s downtown churches recognized two local leaders whose local work has continued to pursue his dream of a community that benefits all people.

Marceline Catlett and Jeanne Anderson received the Drum Major for Justice award at Micah Ecumenical Ministries second annual vigil of remembrance for King on April 4. King was shot on this date 55 years ago on the balcony of the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tennessee.

Catlett, who serves as Fredericksburg’s superintendent of city schools, has worked for equality in education for more than 40 years. As a child she was among the first groups of students to integrate city schools, and she is Fredericksburg’s first African American superintendent. Catlett has maintained a significant role in community initiatives, such as Smart Beginnings, Mary Washington Healthcare, UMW’s community Advisory Committee on Diversity, NAACP, Fredericksburg Area Youth Development Foundation, Sunshine Ballpark, the Boys and Girls Club of the Greater Washington Area and the American Red Cross

Anderson is minister in Missions at Fredericksburg Baptist Church, but she has spent a lifetime befriending Jesus through friendship with those who are often forgotten. As a teacher she took interest in the homelives of her students, seeking ways to address the social concerns that were getting in the way of their success. On staff at Fredericksburg Baptist, she pushed the congregation to make use of its space as connection points for those of wealth and comfortable means to form relationships with those who lacked basic comforts, such as food and housing. Her prophetic spirit often led not just Fredericksburg Baptist to prophetic expressions of the Gospel, but it planted seeds for other churches to coalesce around deep love of neighbor. Among her many visions was the collaboration of downtown churches that is now called Micah Ministries.

Catlett also received a portrait of herself, painted by Chuck Fromer. Anderson received a clay pot, as symbol of one who has let the “potter” shape and mold her into a good Christian witness for the community.

At the service, held at Shiloh Old Site, church pastor the Rev. Aaron Dobynes reiterated that the life of “Martin Luther King can’t be kept in a box,” nor should we allow our own to be subdued in the face of injustice. Anderson and Catlett, he said, are examples of people who have seen spaces in our community that can be improved upon and worked to make Fredericksburg a better place.

In offering the sermon, the Rev. Larry Haun spoke of the reality that God created humanity and did not discriminate in saying that all people were, not just good, but very good.

“We’ve been pretty wrong-headed to think that we will all be together in heaven but not here on earth,” Haun said. We have a responsibility to “work alongside people of this world to make all people free.”