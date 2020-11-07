MILESTONE: Celebrating 60 years in the Daughters of the American Revolution

Spotsylvania Chapter honored member Helen Maisonpierre with a 60 Year Certificate for her service in the DAR at its October meeting. Diane Frank, her daughter and fellow chapter member, presented the certificate. Participating in the chapter meeting, Maisonpierre reflected on her years of service and the positions she had held with the DAR. She served in leadership positions in various chapters in Virginia, Maryland and in the Maryland State Organization. She began researching her genealogy to become a DAR member during the 1950s. For information she was not able to receive by correspondence, she traveled to New York City from her home in Indiana. Throughout her DAR membership, Maisonpierre said she had met many interesting women and made lifelong friends, and she thanked the chapter for coordinating the presentation of the certificate.