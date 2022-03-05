MILESTONE: Centenarian celebrates her birthday

Commonwealth Senior Living of Fredericksburg recently celebrated a resident’s 100th birthday.
They say Edith Withers has never said a cross word to anyone and is always friendly and cooperative.
Withers was born in Stafford County during a blizzard in January 1922. She was one of 12 children. She has lived her entire adult life in Fredericksburg. She loves old country music and Patsy Cline. She was married to the love of her life, Willie, and they raised four children.
When her eyesight was good, she read the Bible every day.