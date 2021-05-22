MILESTONE: Centenarian celebrates her birthday

Elizabeth Hiller Frenk recently celebrated her 100th birthday at Bickford of Spotsylvania assisted living facility.
The Northern Neck chapter of Virginia Master Naturalists will begin its 2021 basic training course in August.
T. Benton Gayle Middle School has been named a 2020–2021 National Beta School of Merit. This year, only 29 percent of Beta Clubs across the country received this award.
The Lake of the Woods Lions Club has announced this year’s high school and community college scholarships winners.
Notes from Stafford County schools.
Rappahannock United Way is thanking donors from corporate campaign companies and local government campaigns with a unique display outside of its building on Shannon Park Drive.
NEW SHELVING TO BE INSTALLED AT CITY LIBRARY
U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Noah Fellinger of Fredericksburg and Lance Cpl. Hunter Anderson of Stafford County, scout snipers with 2nd Battalion, 2nd Marines, train during a sniper range at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan.
Waste Management King George Landfill team members honored Earth Day by planting 12 Virginia native trees at the site.
Brian Jasper of Fuquay–Varina, N.C., recently bought a winning $1 million ticket for the Virginia Lottery game Commonwealth, which means two more remain unclaimed.
Katherine J. Marschall, a senior at Stafford High School, was selected to receive a $2,500 STAR Scholarship from the P.E.O. Sisterhood. She was recommended by P.E.O. Chapter BZ of Fredericksburg.
