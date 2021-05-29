 Skip to main content
MILESTONE>> City schools celebrate 150 years of learning
MILESTONE>> City schools celebrate 150 years of learning

Fredericksburg City Public Schools celebrated its 150th anniversary with a drive-through parade at Fredericksburg Nationals stadium on Tuesday. Visitors were greeted by mascots from each of the division’s four schools and Gus, the FredNats mascot.

Dr. Marci Catlett, division superintendent, and staff and administrators from all the city schools greeted cars as they circled the ballpark. They handed out goody bags to all of the visitors at the end of the route. Families were then invited to park and walk down to the ball park and team store.

Gus, bottom left, waves as a car navigates the drive-through farewell for Fredericksburg City Schools at FredNats Ballpark.

