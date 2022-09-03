MILESTONE: Rappahannock Regional Toastmasters celebrates 30th anniversary

The Rappahannock Regional Toastmasters Club celebrated its 30th anniversary at a special meeting held in June. The club was formed in 1992 and has enjoyed a diverse community-based membership that serves the Fredericksburg region. The club is part of Toastmasters International, a nonprofit educational organization that assists members to become better speakers and leaders.

“The past 2 1/2 years have been challenging for everyone, and RRTM was quick to adapt to a virtual Zoom environment in 2020. And with virtual meetings, we’ve had guests and members join us from across the country. We are now transitioning to hybrid meetings, which offers members and guests a choice of attending online via Zoom or in-person live meetings,” stated Linda Muller, the club’s vice president of public relations.