MILESTONE: Veteran will celebrate his 100th birthday on Saturday

Local World War II veteran Samuel Fairchild will celebrate his 100th birthday on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 3 to 5 p.m., at the John J. Wright park site in Spotsylvania County. Born Oct. 16, 1922, Fairchild served in Africa, Italy and the Philippines during WWII before returning to Spotsylvania to work at the former FMC plant, buy land to build a home and raise a family. Although he is wheelchair bound, he still gets on his riding mower and cuts acres of grass because he loves being outdoors.

