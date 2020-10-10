 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MILITARY>> Fredericksburg native keeps Apaches mission ready
0 comments

MILITARY>> Fredericksburg native keeps Apaches mission ready

  • 0
U.S. Army Spc. Hunter Irby

U.S. Army Spc. Hunter Irby of Fredericksburg is an Apache aircraft mechanic.

 PHOTO BY Sgt. Valencia McNeal / 28th Public Affairs Detachment

U.S. Army Spc. Hunter Irby of Fredericksburg is assigned to Delta Troop, 2nd Squadron 6th Cavalry Regiment, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, as a Boeing AH–64 Apache aircraft mechanic. As a 15 Romeo, Irby conducts maintenance on critical aircraft components and replaces equipment needed to keep the Apaches mission ready. As an aircraft mechanic, he understands the importance of his job and that attention to detail is a skill set he must possess. As a prior infantryman, this is a skill set most familiar to him. Irby’s biggest piece of advice to those looking to join the Army is to “tough it out during the bad days and find noncommissioned officers who will guide, lead and mentor you.”

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Announcements

College notes

Local students have been recognized for academic achievement by their colleges and universities.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert