MILITARY>> Fredericksburg native keeps Apaches mission ready

U.S. Army Spc. Hunter Irby of Fredericksburg is assigned to Delta Troop, 2nd Squadron 6th Cavalry Regiment, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, as a Boeing AH–64 Apache aircraft mechanic. As a 15 Romeo, Irby conducts maintenance on critical aircraft components and replaces equipment needed to keep the Apaches mission ready. As an aircraft mechanic, he understands the importance of his job and that attention to detail is a skill set he must possess. As a prior infantryman, this is a skill set most familiar to him. Irby’s biggest piece of advice to those looking to join the Army is to “tough it out during the bad days and find noncommissioned officers who will guide, lead and mentor you.”