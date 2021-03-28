MILITARY: Fredericksburg native supports COVID response at Medgar Evers College

U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Estefania Ramos of Fredericksburg, assigned to Naval Weapons Station Yorktown, poses for a photo at the state-run, federally supported Community Vaccination Center at Medgar Evers College in Queens, N.Y. As a Type 2 site, it can provide approximately 3,000 doses of vaccine per day, or 21,000 per week. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing continued, flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of the whole-of-government response to COVID-19.