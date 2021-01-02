MILITARY: Marines shine spotlight on contract specialist

Maria Caceres of Stafford County is a contracting officer for Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Washington, serving at Marine Corps Base Quantico. She credits her team as being tight knit like a family. She also credits Supervisory Contract Specialist Soledad Credo with being a great mentor who is a big believer in training. Caceres speaks fondly of the construction managers she works with, “My [construction managers] are the best. They’ve been a big part of getting me to where I am today.”

In addition to service and pre-award contracts, Caceres is in charge of a variety of construction contracts. “When I first started I didn’t know anything about construction contracts, but I love construction. It’s challenging doing the comparison work and the proposals, but I enjoy helping the customers get their needs met.”

Caceres’ strengths flow through her ability to solve problems and her devotion to customer service. “I’m proud of my ability to learn and I am driven to help. If you can’t help, you can find someone who can help. Just listen to your customers and pay it forward.”