U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. David Noble of Fredericksburg, left, receives a Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal from U.S. Navy Capt. David Faehnle, commanding officer, Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, during an awards ceremony on base in July. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia.