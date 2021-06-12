 Skip to main content
MILITARY NOTES: Celebrating Asian Pacific heritage and culture
From left, U.S. Air Force Maj. Emmalyn Tague of San Antonio, Texas, Airman Emilee Underwood from Stafford, and Lt. Madeleine Wawrzyniak of Maple Glen, Pa., hold up Japanese versions of their names written by Japanese Foreign Liaison Officer Maj. Masa Sumido at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti.

 Chief Mass Communication Specialist Roger S. Duncan / U.S. Navy

From left, U.S. Air Force Maj. Emmalyn Tague of San Antonio, Texas, Airman Emilee Underwood of Stafford, and Lt. Madeleine Wawrzyniak of Maple Glen, Pa., hold up Japanese versions of their names written by Japanese Foreign Liaison Officer Maj. Masa Sumido of the Japanese Army.

Troops from all branches gathered at the Camp Lemonnier Asian Pacific Islander Heritage Culture Fair to share music and presentations of cultural skills.

Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia.

