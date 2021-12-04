 Skip to main content
MILITARY NOTES: Colors detail honors Stars and Stripes
Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class Rachel Powell

 Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Andrew Langholf / U.S. Navy

Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class Rachel Powell of Stafford County, assigned to the “Wildcards” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 23, serves as colors detail during Cooperation Afloat and Readiness and Training Indonesia 2021. In its 27th year, the CARAT series comprises multinational exercises designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies’ abilities to operate together in response to traditional and nontraditional maritime security challenges in the Indo–Pacific region.

