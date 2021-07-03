 Skip to main content
MILITARY NOTES: Fredericksburg native participates in North African Maritime Exercise Phoenix Express
Lt. Ryan Miller, a 2008 Stafford High School graduate, played a key role in supporting Exercise Phoenix Express 2021 as an aviation planner, acting as an expert on aviation in the combined maritime operations center.

Tunisia, Algeria, Egypt, Greece, Italy, Libya, Malta, Mauritania, Morocco, Spain and the United States operated together to increase regional cooperation and enhance efforts to promote safety and security in the Mediterranean Sea and territorial waters of participating North African nations.

“I joined the Navy to see the world and broaden my horizons,” added Miller. “Exercises, like Phoenix Express, allow me opportunities for cultural exchange with our partner nations promoting maritime peace and stability in the region.”

—Rick Burke, Navy Office of Community Outreach

