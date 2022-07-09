Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Harry Phelps, left, of Richmond, and Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Jackson Perry of Fredericksburg, both assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s weapons department, man a 50 cal. machine gun during a sea and anchor evolution, June 6, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications.
MILITARY NOTES: Fredericksburg native serves aboard USS Gerald R. Ford
A trio of food service workers at the University of Mary Washington have received national recognition in Food Management Magazine for making a difference throughout the past year.
Six student competitors and two teachers from Stafford High School attended the SkillsUSA National Championships in Atlanta, Georgia.
Linda Soby delivered 33 handmade teddy bears to the Caroline County Sheriff's Office.
JAMES MADISON UNIVERSITY
The Northern Neck Vegetable Growers Association has announced the 2022 NNVGA scholarship winners.
CLASSES / EVENTS
The Colonial Beach Community Foundation recently invested more than $20,000 through its 2022 Beautification Grants cycle to nonprofit organizations in Colonial Beach for beautification projects.
Danielle Cloud received the 2022 Woman’s Club of Fredericksburg scholarship.
Elmar R. Morris recently received his 70-year membership award from the Masonic Lodge Fraternity.
The U.S. Army Chorus and Ian Lane from the Riverside Center for the Performing Arts performed an outdoor concert of patriotic and Broadway music at the Celebrate community.